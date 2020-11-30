Bracelet: One click on a fantastic island (App Store Release)

Mattis Folkestad, the indie developer behind the fantastic milkmaid of the Milky Way (App Store link – 4.49 euros – iPhone / iPad), offers us his new adventure game, a point’n-click with the pretty name ‘bracelet (app Store Link – 7.99 euros – iPhone / iPad). The player follows in the footsteps of Jesper, a young Norwegian teenager who is in possession of a mysterious bracelet left by his grandfather.

This bracelet appears to have certain powers that will lead Jesper to explore a small island in Norway. The latter is helped on his adventure by a small group of friends. All in low poly, Embracelet shows a very masterful artistic direction and gameplay that is a little richer and more varied than Milkmaid of the Milky Way. In particular, the bracelet is used to solve some of the puzzles scattered throughout the adventure. Pretty short, but full of emotion. This bracelet is highly recommended.