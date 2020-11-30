IPhone and water resistance: 10 million euros fine for Apple in Italy

The Italian competition authority (AGCM) has fined Apple 10 million euros for misleading marketing practices. This affects the water resistance of several iPhones. In addition to the fine of 10 million euros, Apple must publish part of the decision on its Italian website apple.com

The AGCM states that Apple has not indicated that this feature exists only under certain conditions. This is particularly the case in the laboratory when using static and pure water “and not under normal operating conditions”. At least that’s what the Italian competition authority believes.

The models that AGCM says pose a problem are:

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro max

In addition, the Italian authority believes that Apple’s guarantee for the iPhone was misleading. The fact that liquid damage has not been covered can mislead consumers. Why ? Because the conditions and limitations related to water resistance have not been properly contextualized.

In addition, the Italian authority criticizes Apple’s refusal to offer service under the warranty for iPhones damaged by the introduction of liquids. It has not yet been determined how long the message should be displayed.