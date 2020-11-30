iPad Pro Mini-LED and MacBook Pro 16 “M1: Introduced in the first half of 2021

After Ming Chi Kuo and the L0vetodream leaker, it is Digitimes’ turn to “confirm” the launch of two of Apple’s most anticipated products in the first half of 2021: the iPad Pro with mini-screen LED and the 16- Inch MacBook Pro with M1 processor. As usual, DigiTimes spoke to sources near Apple’s Asian supply chain.

Epistar, FitTech, SMT, Auras Technology or even All Ring Technology will be directly or indirectly involved in the production of this iPad Pro and MacBook. This privileged situation allows these suppliers to have some visibility on a launch plan … still roughly. For Apple suppliers, the iPad Pro Mini-LED and the 16-inch MacBook Pro will therefore hit the market well in the first half of 2021. This could just as easily mean the iPad Pro Mini LED could hit the market in the month. January … or the very end of June. so much to say that one is not necessarily much more advanced.