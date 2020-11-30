A 10x optical zoom would hit the iPhones by 2022

Apple would try to improve the zoom on its phones and would expect it from 2022. According to Digitimes, Apple is working with a Korean group to offer a 10x optical zoom for its future iPhones.

The name of the Korean partner is unknown, but can we expect it to be Samsung? It is a possibility. After all, Apple is already working with Samsung on OLED displays for its iPhones.

Ming Chi Kuo has already spoken about this x10 optical zoom for the iPhone from 2022. The analyst, who has good information, mentioned a partnership with Semco this summer. And Semco is none other than the name Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

The iPhone 12 currently offers an x1 optical zoom. It’s x2 on the iPhone 12 Pro and x2.5 on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. So switching to x10 would make a pretty notable difference. But it takes a little patience to really benefit from it. To see if Apple will make a change to the iPhone 13 in 2021. For example, do we have an optical x5 zoom? What is the equivalent of a transition? We’ll have to wait for the next few months to have more specific rumors on the matter.

If we want to believe the first noises of hallways, the iPhone 13 should adopt the design of the iPhone 12. The Pro models would at least have the right to a 120 Hz screen.