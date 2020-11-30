Autopilot cameras soon accessible from a smartphone?

In search of innovations, Tesla is currently preparing the introduction of a new function with which its customers can access their car cameras at any time and directly from their smartphone. A novelty discovered by Leaker Green and reported by Electrek.

A new feature to complement Sentinel mode?

Sentinel World is a feature that monitors suspicious activity around a Tesla vehicle when it is parked and locked. Thanks to this, the vehicle cameras start recording in parallel with the activation of the alarm system when a significant threat is detected. Undoubtedly practical and well thought out, however, this mode has a flaw: it does not allow its users to consult the cameras of their vehicle when they wish, but only in the event of an accident or serious threat.

A deficiency that Tesla would be about to correct with a future update with the introduction of a new function. Based on several clues, Leaker Green discovered that autopilot cameras could be accessed from a smartphone at any time of the day or night. A practical but greedy novelty as the flow from a single camera on the autopilot is currently generating 30MB per minute. The future will tell us how Tesla managed to solve this problem.

Innovations continue to pay off for Tesla

Tesla sees its cars not just as modes of transportation, but as real gems of technology. In addition to the promise of efficient, powerful and stylish electric cars, the American manufacturer is constantly using new features and updates to improve the user experience, just like our computers, smartphones or even our apps.

This was proven, for example, last August when Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, announced that two-factor authentication would see the light of day in its automotive application. An update was also released earlier this year to enable Tesla vehicles to recognize traffic lights.

A strategy that is clearly paying off: Tesla’s third quarter of 2020 was the best in its history. Despite the crisis, sales increased by 33% compared to the same period in the previous year. It was also the fifth straight quarter that the company posted positive net income and was included in the S&P 500 index from December 21st. Result: Elon Musk’s personal fortune rose, making him the second richest person in the world.