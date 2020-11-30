[#CyberMonday] Lots of promotions for electronic products: smartphones, televisions, computers, SSD, accessories, …

Cyber ​​Monday is the Monday after Black Friday. BlackFriday, which has been postponed to December 4th in France, will also be postponed. Nevertheless, we are entitled to many promotions. Here’s a recap of the day’s good high tech plans (and those that started Thursday) that we unearthed for you on the internet. We’ll be updating the page throughout the evening. Please come back regularly.

🔥 HOT! If you want to follow a specific product by looking at the best prices on the internet and / or being notified when the price you want is reached, try our price comparison for high tech products

🔥🔥 [DERNIER JOUR] RED unlimited plan from sfr #BlackFriday with 200 GB at 15 € / month (no obligation and no time limit)

– 🔥 Smartphones, accessories and connected objects –

➡️ Accessories / connected objects:

HOT! Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker – Black (EU) for € 219.99 instead of € 349.99 (37.14%) on the @ Amazon CACAGOO outdoor WiFi surveillance camera for € 23.99 instead of € 34.99 at @Amazon HOT! Check out the Nike 5 44MM Silver ALUMIN GPS Cell Phone N S5 SIL AL PB SP for € 399.00 instead of € 509.00 (21.61%) at @Boulanger HOT! Apple Watch Sport Band Rose des Sables (44 mm) – S / M and M / L for € 29.99 instead of € 39.99 (25.01%) at @ Amazon.it – ​​available in France Andoer Digital Photo Frame 15 Customs at € 63.99 instead of € 82.99 at @Amazon HOT! Check out the Nike 5 40MM Gray ALUMIN APPLE. Check out N S5 40 SG AL AB SP for € 299.00 instead of € 379.00 (21.11%) at @Boulanger HOT! Apple Watch Apple Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40 mm, Space Gray aluminum case with black / anthracite-colored Nike Sportband – S / M & M / L for € 379.00 instead of € 479.00 (20.88%) at @Boulanger Anself inland temperature measuring tool + fingertip measuring tool for € 11.99 instead of € 39.99 on @Amazon with the code ON4UZFJW HOT! Apple Lightning to USB cable (1 m) for € 13.29 instead of € 18.69 (28.89%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France 7-inch video intercom with indoor monitor for € 63.99 83 , 99 € at @Amazon HOT! Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) – 44 mm – Space Gray in aluminum – for € 319.00 instead of € 409.00 (22%) at @Boulanger Pack sports camera GoPro Pack HERO8 black with shorty, strap, battery replacement and 32 GB memory card for € 349.99 instead of € 429.99 (-18.61%) at @Amazon Connected Outdoor Surveillance Camera with integrated lighting Netatmo for € 215.99 instead of € 299.99 (- 28%) on @ Amazon .de – available in France

➡️ Smartphones:

HOT! 6.4 “Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus smartphone – WQHD +, Exynos 9820, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB, black for 499 € at @Cdiscount HOT! 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy A41 smartphone – Full HD +, Helio P65 , 4 GB RAM, 64 GB for 185.35 € instead of 291.64 € (-36.45%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France Smartphone 6.4 “Oppo Find X2 Lite – 128 GB, 8 GB RAM at 279 € instead of 430 € (-35.12%) on @RED by SFR Smartphone 6.67 “Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB for 12.97 € on @Amazon (third party) Smartphone 6.7” Oppo Find X2 Pro 5G – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB, orange for € 1116.25 instead of € 1199 (-6.9%) on @ Amazon.de – available in France iPhone XR 64 GB refurbished like new at € 389 instead of € 419 (-7.16%) ) on @Cdiscount smartphone 6.7 “Samsung Galaxy Note 10 – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB, black at 499 € instead of 959 € (-47.97%) @ Amazon smartphone 6.7” Samsung Galaxy S20 + Plus – 128 GB , Dual SIM, gray (third-party provider) for € 605.54 on @Fnac smartphone 6.7 “Samsung Galaxy A71 – Full HD +, SnapDragon 730, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB, black (Third party provider) for € 317.56 instead of € 349 (-9.01%) at @Fnac

➡️ tablets:

– Consoles / video games –

➡️ Consoles / Console Packages:

➡️ Games:

➡️ Accessories consoles / peripheral devices:

– 🔥 Storage –

➡️ Hard drives / NAS:

HOT! QNAP Home / Soho 2-Bay NAS with PCIe TS-251B-4G-US 4 GB RAM expansion unit for € 420.43 instead of € 509.35 (17.46%) at @Amazon HOT! Internal 3.5-inch hard drive of the Toshiba N300 – 4 TB, 7200 rpm, CMR at 94.99 € instead of 110.99 € (-14.42%) on the external hard drive from @Cdiscount Toshiba Canvio – 2 TB, USB 3.0 (HDTB420EK3AA)) + cover HDD 2.5 ”protective cover for 59.99 € at @Cdiscount HOT! ViewSonic VX2458-P-MHD 24-inch PC screen – Full HD, TN panel, 144 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync for € 119.99 instead of € 159.99 (-25%) on the external @ Fnac- Hard drive 2.5-inch Transcend StoreJet 25H3P TS2TSJ25H3P – 2 TB, anti-shock (purple) for € 79.32 instead of € 87.99 (-9.85%) on the internal @ Amazon hard drive 3.5- Inch Seagate NAS IronWolf (ST12000VN0008) – 12 TB, 7200 trs / min at € 309.99 at @Cdiscount HOT! Seagate IronWolf 3.5 ″ internal hard drive – 4 TB at € 99.99 instead of € 114.99 (-13.04%) at @Cdiscount HOT! 23.8 ″ Acer EG240YPbipx PC monitor – Full HD, IPS, 2 ms, 165 Hz, HDR, FreeSync for € 139.99 instead of € 160 (-12.51%) at @Cdiscount HOT! 3.5-inch Toshiba X300 hard drive – 8 TB, 7200 rpm, 256 MB (HDWR180EZSTA) at € 159.99 instead of € 205 (-21.96%) at @Cdiscount

➡️ SSD:

HOT! SAMSUNG T7 1 TB USB 3.2 Red External SSD for € 143.00 instead of € 179.00 (20.11%) at @Boulanger HOT! SAMSUNG T7 Touch 2 TB USB 3.2 External SSD Silver – MU-PC2T0S / WW for € 329.99 instead of € 387.99 (14.95%) on the @Boulanger Samsung EVO Select microSDXC UHS-I U3 memory card with SD adapter at € 63.5 instead of € 100.29 (-36.68%) at @Amazon HOT! Samsung T7 External SSD – 500 GB, USB 3.2, Red at € 81 instead of € 139.99 (-42.14%) at @Amazon HOT! Internal M.2 NVMe PNY CS3030 XLR8 SSD – 250 GB at 34.99 € at @Cdiscount HOT! Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s Time for PS4 or Xbox One at € 39.9 instead of € 69.99 (-42.99%) at @Amazon HOT! 2.5 “Samsung 860 Evo internal SSD (TLC 3D, DRAM) – 500 GB (+ 2.74 pool for CDAV) for € 54.99 at @Cdiscount HOT! 2.5” Samsung 860 EVO internal SSD (MZ-76E2T0B / EU) – 2 TB at € 199.99 instead of € 259.99 (-23.08%) at @Amazon HOT! Gigabyte Aorus RGB M.2 NVMe internal SSD – 512 GB at € 79.99 instead of € 99.90 (-19.93%) at @Cdiscount HOT! SanDisk Plus 2.5 “internal SSD – 1 TB at € 69.99 instead of € 110.99 (-36.94%) at @ Amazon.co.uk – available in France Internal 2.5” Western Digital WD Green SSD – 240 GB at € 28.99 instead of € 37.99 (-23.69%) at @Amazon

➡️ USB sticks:

➡️ memory cards

– 🔥 TV / Sound –

HOT! TV 58 ″ Continental Edison CEQLED58SA20B7 – QLED, 4K, HDR10, Android TV, Borderless for € 399.90 at @Cdiscount TV OLED LG OLED55GX6 for € 1,529.00 instead of € 1,679.00 (8.93%) at @Boulanger Lg 77W9PLA OLED television for € 11,690.00 instead of € 12,990.00 (10.01%) at @Boulanger HOT! Optoma HD144X 3400 lumens full high definition DLP projector, easy to install for TV and home cinema for € 399.00 instead of € 499.94 (20.19%) at @Boulanger

—🔥 IT / components –

➡️ Software:

➡️ Peripherals:

HOT! Logitech MX Master Mouse for € 85.02 instead of € 109 at @ Amazon.de – available in France Asus RT-AC88U gaming router – WLAN, Ai-Mesh, AC 3100 Mbit / s, dual band, MU-MIMO for 159 € 99 instead of € 259.95 (-38.45%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France Asus ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 – 2900 Mbit / s, dual band, MU-MIMO for € 124.99 instead of € 199, 95 € (-37.49%) on @ Amazon.de – available in France

➡️ Laptops / stationary PCs:

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, black) Versatile and efficient hybrid PC for € 1,418.65 instead of € 1,594.48 (11.03%) at @Boulanger HOT! Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Windows 10, 15-inch touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 5, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, platinum, metal surface, French AZERTY keyboard) The thin, light and powerful laptop for € 1,329.00 instead of € 1,649 , 99 € (19.45%) on @ Amazon Laptop PC 15.6 inch Full HD Dell G3 15-3500 – 144 Hz, i7-10750H, RTX-2060 (6 GB), 16 GB RAM, 512 GB in SSD, Windows 10 € to € 1199.99 instead of € 1349.99 (-11.11%) at @Darty HOT! Apple iMac (21.5 inches, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB storage, previous model) for € 1,415.83 instead of € 1,699.99 (16.72%) at @Amazon HOT! Msi GE75 Raider 10SFS Laptop PC for € 2,399.99 instead of € 3,399.99 (29.41%) at @Darty HOT! MSI MPG Sekira 500P MIDI Tower RGB gaming box, real distribution page window for € 157.46 instead of € 193.99 (18.83%) on @ Materiel.net

➡️ Components:

HOT! Gigabyte x570 Gaming X motherboard ATX format at 151.22 € instead of 199.99 € (24.39%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! AMD Ryzen 5 3500X processor – 3.6 GHz at € 149.99 at @Cdiscount Gigabyte Z490M motherboard at € 108.61 at @ Amazon.de – available in France MSI b550 Gaming Plus motherboard instead of € 150 (-66.67%) on @ Amazon.de – available in France ASUS PRIME X299-DELUXE II – motherboard (ATX Intel LGA 2066, optimized M.2 cooler, DDR4 4 266 MHz (OC), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Triple M.2, connectors Type C Triple Thunderbolt) for € 456.15 instead of € 499.90 (8.75%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-H GAMING – GAMING motherboard (Intel Z390 LGA 1151 ATX DDR4), Aura Sync) at € 206.39 instead of € 242.55 (14.91%) on @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! ASUS ROG PG248Q – PC gaming eSport monitor 24-inch FHD – TN panel – 180 Hz – 1 ms – 1920 × 1080 – 350 cd / m² – display connection, HDMI and 2x USB 3.0 – Nvidia G-Sync for € 319.99 instead of € 425.00 (24.71%) at @ Amazon.es – available in France HOT! ASUS Dual DUAL-RTX2060-O6G-EVO graphics card – GeForce RTX 2060 – 6 GB GDDR6 (90YV0CH2-M0NA00) for € 304.99 instead of € 549.70 (44.52%) on the @Cdiscount Asus Nvidia PH graphics card -GT1030-02G 1506 MHz 2 GB GDDR5 PCI-Express 3.0 for € 82.90 instead of € 92.59 (10.47%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France HOT! Mini-ITX motherboard in ASUS ROG Strix X570-I game format, AMD, Ryzen 3000, 10 performance levels, PCIe 4.0, M.2, DDR4, HDMI, DP, WLAN 6 (802.11ax), Intel LAN, USB 3.2, Aura Sync RGB, SATA, SFF at € 266.03 instead of € 317.09 (16.1%) at @ Amazon.de – available in France

➡️ Screens:

24-inch Acer KG241bmiix screen – Full HD, TN panel, 75 Hz, AMD FreeSync, 1 ms at € 99.99 instead of € 124.90 (-19.94%) at @Cdiscount HOT! Dell S2721HGF 27-inch PC Monitor – Full HD, Curved, 144 Hz, VA Panel, FreeSync, G-Sync Compatible for € 179.99 instead of € 229.99 (-21.74%) on @Cdiscount 24-inch PC monitor AOC C24G1 – FullHD, curved, 144 Hz, 1 ms at € 182.9 instead of € 219 (-16.48%) on @ Amazon.de – available in France 24-inch Acer KG241bmiix- Screen – Full HD, TN panel, 75 Hz, AMD FreeSync, 1 ms at € 99.99 instead of € 124.90 (-19.94%) on @Cdiscount PC monitor 27 ″ AOC G2790VXA – Full HD, VA- LED, 144 Hz, 1 ms, FreeSync Premium at € 199.99 instead of € 219, € 95 (-9.07%) on @Fnac

—🔥 Movies / Series –

Blu-ray box: Planet of the Apes 1968 + 2001 + The Origins – Steelbook Edition for € 13.99 instead of € 29.99 (-53.35%) on @Amazon Blu-ray box: Narcos – End seasons 1 up to 3 at € 34.99 instead of € 50.08 (-30.13%) at @Amazon Blu-ray: A beautiful day – Limited Edition SteelBook at € 8.99 instead of € 25.07 (-64.14%) @ Amazon Blu-ray Deepwater (SteelBook Limited Edition) for € 7.99 instead of € 15.05 (-46.91%) on @Amazon Blu-ray 4K 1917 for € 14.99 instead of € 25.07 (-40 , € 21)%) on @Amazon Blu-ray 3 billboards: The Panels of Vengeance (SteelBook Limited Edition) for € 17.68 instead of € 20.05 (-11.82%) on @Amazon

—🔥 Photos / Videos –



– 🔥 Miscellaneous –