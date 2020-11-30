Bouygues Telecom is launching a 5G package with 130 GB for € 24.99

Bouygues Telecom is the first operator to create a low-cost package for 5G. This is a B & You package (non-binding) for € 24.99 / month with an internet contingent of 130 GB. Calls, SMS and MMS are unlimited. The offer will be available tomorrow when Bouygues Telecom launches its 5G.

In this context, Bouygues Telecom promises the availability of 5G in 20 major French cities from tomorrow. There are Lyon, Nice, Cannes, Montpellier, Avignon, Reims, Le Havre, Toulon, Dijon, Aix-en-Provence, Rouen and even Nancy in particular. The operator assures that other large cities will follow quickly. It goes even further: It wants to offer national 5G coverage by the end of 2021. This is a more than daring bet, especially when we rely on 4G coverage.

The operator explains that 5G is an evolving technology. This will initially make it possible to bring capacities into 4G networks, especially in large cities. A second phase will begin around 2023 with the arrival of a 5G core network. It will bring new functions for cities, vehicles, industry and also medicine. Most of all, it will be an opportunity to have even more flow.

Bouygues Telecom will use the 2.1 GHz and 3.5 GHz frequency bands for this purpose. This should ensure good speeds, especially at 3.5 GHz.

Bouygues Telecom 5G packages

As a reminder, Bouygues Telecom has already lifted the veil on its 5G packages. There are 50, 60, 80, 90 and 120 GB from € 15.99 / month. The offers for 60, 90 and 120 GB include the “Unlimited Internet Weekend” bonus. All offers are available on the Bouygues Telecom website.