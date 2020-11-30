With the help of the Mac mini M1, Apple becomes the first in Japan

Thanks to the Mac mini M1, Apple is now the leading manufacturer of desktop PCs in Japan. According to the Japanese analysis company BCN Ranking, Apple was able to overtake everyone in a few weeks.

Between August 1 and November 3, Apple had a 15% market share. The manufacturer fought for third place with Lenovo. As of November, Apple’s share in Japan has been 27.1% thanks to the Mac mini M1. The Japanese seem to be particularly fond of Apple’s new computer.

It must be said that the Mac mini M1 is interesting indeed. The desktop computer is powerful thanks to the chip from Apple. In addition, it is better than Macs with Intel Core i9 processors in the test with a Core. It’s pretty astonishing to know that the Intel Macs in question cost several thousand dollars. Apple is now going through its own chip, like on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch.

The Mac mini M1 starts at 799 euros. For this price we have the Apple chip, 8 GB of unified RAM and 256 GB of storage space. An upgrade to 16 GB RAM costs 230 euros. The prices for storage are between 230 and 920 euros between 512 GB and 2 TB.