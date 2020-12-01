The MagSafe Duo will apparently be available before Christmas

The release date for the MagSafe Duo charger seems to be known: it will be the end of December, just before Christmas. At least this is what the Swiss reseller Galaxus announces on its website.

The MagSafe Duo Charger page lists a shipment or pickup between December 22nd and 30th. It is even possible to order a copy now on the Galaxus website. The price is 139 Swiss Francs. For comparison: the price in France and in other countries with the euro as currency is 149 euros.

Apple announced its MagSafe and MagSafe Duo chargers during the iPhone 12 keynote in October. The first model that can be used to charge a device wirelessly is already on sale. The price is 45 euros. The second model, in turn, can charge a device (like the iPhone) and an Apple Watch at the same time. Apple has not yet published a release date. The manufacturer only gives the words “in brief”.

As a reminder, you will need a USB-C power adapter to use the MagSafe Duo charger. Wireless charging is up to 11 W with a 20 W USB-C power supply unit, and up to 14 W for a 27 W or higher model. All you need is a 20 W power supply unit for the “standard” MagSafe charger for wireless 15 W charging.