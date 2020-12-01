a law on the protection of personal data

In the land of social loans, a bill on the protection of personal data is intended to restrict control by companies. This law provides for fines of up to $ 7.6 million. However, from a personal data protection perspective, the impact remains very limited – not to mention the fact that it is almost non-existent.

“When you compare the benefits that technology giants have in using users’ personal information, I don’t think the penalties are that heavy,” said Wang Zhicheng, finance professor at Peking University. Alibaba, one of the BATX, achieved sales of 14.7 billion euros in the first quarter of 2020. The sentencing of Hangzhou Safari Park to a fine of 1,038 yuan for replacing its identification system without notifying customers and for illegally collecting biometric data testifies to this imbalance.

For the professor, the fines are not a deterrent, even for larger amounts, in order to reduce the violations of personal data. This is all the more true as the law will be subject to another obstacle, namely the general terms of use: “It is easy for companies to add such measures to comply with the law, but this does not make it possible to achieve that.” “The purpose of the law is to protect personal information,” said Wang Zhicheng. Especially since the draft law, which cannot be publicly commented on, initially contains few details about what is considered to be compliant. This ambiguity can increase or, on the contrary, limit the application of the law.

This bill on the protection of personal data supports the law on cybersecurity and another bill on data security.

Behind this advanced image of personal data protection, the Chinese Communist Party is also developing a biometric identity card. According to Radio Free Asia, the Ministry of Public Security is testing this new card in Fujian and Guangdong provinces before it is rolled out across the country. Cybersecurity director at the National Defense and Security Research Institute in Taiwan, Tseng Yi-shuo, warns against centralizing personal data in one place: “We are talking about the most confidential personal data and sensitive data such as health and biological data. This is extensive data collection. “