5G is available from Bouygues Telecom: here are the 20 cities covered

After SFR, it will be Bouygues Telecom’s turn on December 1, 2020 to activate its 5G network. The operator is initially offering its new network in 20 cities. Of course, he intends to continue the operation over the months. In addition, the group is aiming for national 5G coverage by the end of 2021.

Here are the top 20 French cities to use 5G from Bouygues Telecom:

Aix-En-Provence Argenteuil Avignon Boulogne-Billancourt Cannes Dijon Le Havre Le Mans Lyon Metz Montpellier Montreuil Nancy Beautiful Reims Rouen Saint-Denis Toulon Versailles Villeurbanne

Bouygues Telecom yesterday revealed some details about 5G. The operator has stated that it relies on the 2.1 GHz and 3.5 GHz bands. This should allow good speeds. In addition, 5G will continue to evolve. This will initially make it possible to bring capacities into 4G networks, especially in large cities. Then a second movement will come, which will start around 2023. It will have a 5G core network. It will bring new features and more speed.

5G packages from Bouygues Telecom

Who says new network says package that belongs to it. Bouygues Telecom offers a non-binding B&B package for € 24.99 / month. It includes unlimited calls, SMS and MMS. The internet quota is 130 GB. Otherwise there are packages with an obligation at the first price of € 15.99 / month. This even drops to € 10.99 / month for those who have a bbox.

5G offerings include 50, 60, 80, 90 and 120 GB. Offers with 60, 90 and 120 GB include the “Unlimited Internet Weekend” bonus. All packages are available on the Bouygues Telecom website.

What about Orange and Free Mobile for 5G?

SFR and Bouygues Telecom have therefore activated their respective 5G networks. But what will happen to Orange and Free Mobile? The former has already announced that it will activate its own network on December 3rd. The second remains vague for now, with availability for the next few weeks. There is no specific date yet.