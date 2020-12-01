Apple Introduces RED Products for AIDS Day

Like every year, Apple takes part in World Day Against AIDS. The manufacturer highlights RED products in its online Apple Store. Part of the amount will help fight AIDS.

On World AIDS Day, Apple says:

Over the past 14 years, our partnership with (RED) has raised nearly $ 250 million in donations to fund HIV / AIDS treatment programs. Today Apple is working with (RED) against COVID-19. By June 30th, 100% of the eligible profits from sales of (PRODUCT) RED products will be donated to the COVID Responder -19 from the Global Fund. The goal: to provide vital support to the health systems most threatened by the pandemic to sustain the HIV / AIDS programs that are saving lives in sub-Saharan Africa.

The products we find first are the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini RED. There are also the iPhone 11, the iPhone XR and the iPhone SE RED. Apple then presented leather and silicone cases to protect its phones. The products Apple Watch, iPod touch and Beats are then displayed in RED again on the page.

In addition, Apple Pay participates in World AIDS Day in its own way. Until December 7th, all purchases made with Apple Pay (RED) will help fund the fight against AIDS and Covid-19. Apple states that $ 1 will be donated for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store. You can also donate directly with Apple Pay at red.org.

The App Store also participates in the Day Against AIDS

In addition to its website, Apple is showing its participation in World AIDS Day in the App Store. Special sheets inform users about RED. You are on the “Today” page.