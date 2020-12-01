Wizardry VA: The Legendary Franchise Returns to Mobile (Trailer)

The legendary Wizardry franchise is mobile again. After a very unforgettable wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls, the Decom studio, which recently acquired the rights to the franchise, presents Wizardy VA. The first trailer at least assures the fact that Wizardry VA remains a dungeon crawler (like a dungeon master) and therefore will not reveal the license, born in 1981 on the Apple II. In terms of production, it’s pretty nice, with some compelling dynamic effects in combat.

In addition, you need to know more about it.

On the other hand, the mobile version of this title (also to be expected on PC) appears to only be playable in portrait mode, which is both very convenient and less impressive. There is obviously a lot of work on the game interface too. With those few considerations aside, this Wizardry VA looks really promising for fans of the genre. The game has no release date yet.