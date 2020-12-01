What will change for marketing professionals with the Covid-19 crisis?

Bynder, an intuitive and customizable digital asset management solution that helps companies reduce their time to market, surveyed 300 creative and marketing professionals. Goal: better understand how they are adapting to the Covid-19 crisis.

What are the brands’ priorities?

This study shows that 57% of respondents believe this crisis will have a lasting impact on their brand and marketing efforts. Interestingly, since the Covid-19 pandemic began, 36% of them have increased the pace of their marketing campaign to offset a possible slowdown in their activity.

In this white paper you will find that more than half of the respondents believe that the situation calls for the development and design of new messages and new campaigns as a direct response to the Covid-19 crisis. 13% of those surveyed are convinced that this crisis will have a lasting impact on their brand.

27% of people surveyed by Bynder specialists say they are very concerned about mistakes that could damage their brand image. So there is a real issue and marketers need to be able to help the brand not make mistakes.

Organizational changes within the marketing teams

Another remarkable fact that is revealed in this white paper and becomes tangible in companies on a daily basis: The Covid-19 crisis has fundamentally changed the daily work of marketing professionals. Of course, teleworking is being used, but 42% of respondents spend more time communicating and coordinating, or 38% of respondents updating news. While remote working seems to have had little impact on how marketers work, the crisis is shifting priorities and putting branding back at the center of the debate.

The biggest challenges for teams in teleworking and the organizational changes mentioned include the loss of knowledge sharing, the lack of speed in delivering content online or even difficulties in coordinating teams. .

If you download this whitepaper, you will find that in this era, it is more important than ever for brands to consolidate and stay close to their values.