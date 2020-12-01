Fight against fraud accuses Wish of unfair and misleading practices

The Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and Anti-Fraud (DGCCRF) has produced a report against Wish alleging unfair practices and fraudulent conduct towards consumers.

The consumer is “misled”

Founded in 2010 in San Francisco, the e-commerce website specializes in selling low-cost products that are primarily made in China. With an average of 100 million active users per month, the platform had sales of $ 1.9 billion in 2019. After nearly a year of investigation and nearly 9,000 peeled advertisements, the DGCCRF had sales but uncovered very dubious practices on the part of the Californian company.

The Bercy-based service therefore found that the large reductions put forward on the website, mostly to its goodwill and sometimes up to -90%, were “without economic reality”; In fact, they are based on misleading and inflated prices. Additionally, Wish promotes “very high brand awareness” products that are actually not available on its platform, resulting in users resorting to other merchandise.

According to the DGCCRF, the company also uses anti-counterfeiting techniques by “offering products with logos and marks similar to those of well-known registered brands (especially sports brands, prestigious perfumes, etc.).” ) likely to mislead consumers ”.

. @ WishShopping had already distinguished itself during the first containment by selling masks that did not meet the standards. French people who use the application to find there inexpensively should know that most of the time they will find scams. @alaingriset @BrunoLeMaire

– Cédric O (@cedric_o) November 30, 2020

“Particularly Serious” Facts

And that’s not all. Some product descriptions are in English, even in the French version of the marketplace. However, consumers should have all of the information they need about products in order to decide whether or not to buy. “These practices, if upheld by the judge, would be particularly serious as they are likely to change consumer behavior and create unfair competition with other retailers,” explains Fraud Suppression.

“It is now up to the judicial authority to take whatever follow-up action it deems necessary to remedy the suspected violations identified by the DGCCRF and identified in the report sent to the prosecutor,” she continues. If the Wish platform is found guilty, they will be fined up to 10% of their total sales.