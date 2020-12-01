OECD chief economist Laurence Boone: “We are still in the middle of a crisis” – the economy

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) expects its member states to experience a 5.5 percent drop in economic growth this year. It follows from their forecast presented on Tuesday. The organization predicts such a decline for Germany as well. Then, over the next year, as the vaccine spreads, there will be a gradual recovery. However, it is likely that unemployment in Germany will continue to rise in 2021 before reaching its peak during the first half of the year. Laurence Boone, the OECD’s chief economist since 2018, therefore has concrete ideas on what governments should do now.

Mrs Boone, there will soon be a vaccine against Covid-19. How long will it take for the economy to accelerate again?

The vaccine gives us hope, of course, but we are still in the middle of a crisis. The vaccine must first be produced and distributed.

It’s going to take a while. Therefore, for the time being, we will certainly have to live with other restrictions. The economy in OECD countries is recovering – but not overnight, but gradually.

For OECD countries, you forecast growth of 4.2 percent for the coming year, but you emphasize that this forecast is associated with a high degree of uncertainty. Where do you see the biggest risks?

Of course, it is also possible that the vaccine will be available to a large part of the population sooner than expected. Then the economy may also recover faster than we previously thought.

But in recent months we have learned to be careful. Especially since vaccine distribution can be dragged on just as easily. The mood of entrepreneurs may also deteriorate further. This would lead to the economy growing more slowly than expected.

The question remains how we can bridge this gap until the economy improves again.

We have made conscious recommendations to support companies and employees in locking up, as Germany is currently doing. Especially since we saw after the first corona wave in the spring that the economy will accelerate quickly as soon as it is possible to lift the restrictions.

In particular, short working hours have proved to be a good tool for maintaining jobs. This allows people to return to normal more quickly when the crisis is over.

What should governments do now to prepare the economy for the post-corona era?

Now you have to make important investments – short-term and long-term. In the short term, for example, schools need to equip laptops and tablets to prevent some students from being left behind. In the long run, governments must digitize the whole economy. This is a huge project that you now have to plan to implement in the long run.

In Japan, for example, the government subsidizes small and medium-sized companies to acquire new technologies and encourages them to train employees to use the new technology.

Corona hit the global economy hard. Photo: dpa

While the economy in industrialized countries is declining, China is growing again. What does this mean for the global economy? Is the weight shifting further towards Asia?

China will certainly contribute much more to global economic growth next year than before. This is due to the fact that the earth did not experience the second corona wave. But even in China, not everything is perfect.

The problems today are the same as before the pandemic: the People’s Republic no longer wants to be the world’s desk. He wants to develop into a service company. The state also wants to stimulate more private consumption, rather than relying primarily on investment by state-owned enterprises, as has been the case so far. But it takes time.

Can industrialized countries catch up with China again after a pandemic, or can the human republic maintain this dominance?

It depends on whether industrialized countries use the crisis to accelerate digitization. If companies and employees now adapt to the 21st century, industrialized countries can catch up economically. From this point of view, the crisis is definitely an opportunity for modernization.

China’s economy is growing again. Trade fairs are also held again. Photo: dpa

However, such modernization costs and the national debt is already increasing enormously.

That is right. However, 2021 cannot be a year of savings. Only after the crisis is there can you reduce spending and increase taxes if necessary. Otherwise, you risk stopping the economy too soon.

Many developing countries will find it much more difficult to return to normal than industrialized countries. How can the rich help poorer countries now?

It starts with the distribution of a vaccine that industrialized countries cannot think of on their own. Another important point is the debt moratorium that has just been extended, and rightly so. In the long run, developing countries would also benefit from a global corporate tax reform, where profits would be taxed where customers sit.

Finally, we must also monitor global supply chains. Instead of greater protectionism, we need the free movement of goods in the future as well.