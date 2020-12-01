The iPhone 12 Pro Max has got off to a flying start, at least in the USA

The iPhone 12 Pro Max seems to have impressed the masses with its large diagonal of 6.7 inches. If we are to believe the numbers from Flurry Analytics, the installed base of Pro Max would have reached 0.94% of the global base, all in just a week of marketing in the US. That is better than the 0.40% iPhone 12 Pro, 41% iPhone12 and the “only” 0.12% iPhone 12 Mini. We also see that the various iPhone 12 models are a real hit compared to the 2019 iPhone 11 and 2018 iPhone XS / XR.

With 1.9% installed base in one week, the new iPhones far outperform the 1.2% and 1.6% of the models in the past two years. Even so, these numbers are a snapshot of the market situation in the US and only in the US. The percentages would undoubtedly be very different in China or in Western Europe …