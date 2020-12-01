12 billion unique multicultural avatars!

It is very useful to have an avatar for a logo, a profile picture or a customer meeting! These little virtual characters used on a computer in a video game are available to represent us graphically. There are many avatar creation tools out there these days like LoomieLive that can be used to create a special avatar for video conferencing. Even Facebook has launched its own avatars to overshadow Bitmoji.

Today it is a unique tool that can create more avatars than anyone in the world who is featured! Multiavatar is quite simply a free, open source generator that you can use to create multicultural avatars! The aim of this tool is “to represent people of different races, different cultures, different age groups, different worldviews and different backgrounds. In addition, the tool can generate 12,230,590,464 cryptographically unique avatars. This means that there are more than enough unique avatars for every person in the world.

Promotion of multicultural communication

Multiavatar is very easy to use. Once you are on the website, an avatar with a name is automatically generated! If the latter is satisfactory, it can be downloaded in PNG or SVG format, but it can also be saved. An avatar is generated automatically every 5 seconds.

Avatars consist of 6 elements: an environment, clothing, a head, a mouth, eyes and a top.

Multiavatar can be added to any site or application. All you need to do is add the multi-avatar script. It is also possible to test the multicutural API available on GitHub.

With Multiavatar it is also possible to print your avatar on a mug, t-shirt, item of clothing or even on a sticker! At Product Hunt, the feedback on this tool has been good. We can read “Dope”, “Avatars are beautiful and I appreciate the fact that it is possible to generate so many that are unique”.