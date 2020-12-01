Mac M1: Crowdfunding for Linux porting

Linus Torvald dreamed of it, developer Hector Martin wants to make it: A Mac M1 with Linux could soon become a reality thanks to a crowdfunding campaign by Patreon. The goal is clear, but it still requires some money. Interested parties can subscribe to various subscription formulas between 3 and 50 euros / month.

Hector Martin promises to tackle the code from January 2021 (if the funding target is met). Note, and it’s no surprise, that Linux for Mac M1 will later be available as open source on GitHub. Initially only the Mac mini M1 is 100% Linux-compatible, later other models with an ARM chip will follow. With its particularly light code, Linux should benefit greatly from the speed and autonomy of the M1 processors. Very promising then …