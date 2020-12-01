Salesforce could announce the acquisition of Slack on Tuesday

Multiple sources revealed to CNBC news channel that an agreement between Salesforce and Slack could be officially announced this Tuesday, December 1st, after the market closes that evening in France. The purchase amount can be higher than the current Slack price. As a reminder, the company’s market value on Monday morning was $ 24 billion, up from $ 17 billion last week. That sudden growth compares with the Wall Street Journal’s early revelations of a possible merger between the two companies. If effective, this transaction would become one of the largest in the software industry after IBM bought Red Hat for $ 34 billion in 2019 and LinkedIn bought it for $ 26 billion in 2016.

Why does Salesforce want to buy Slack?

In recent years, the US software manufacturer has succeeded in maintaining its high growth rate mainly through its investments. There are two major acquisitions: MuleSoft, an integration platform for connecting applications, for $ 6.5 billion in 2018 and Tableau, a data visualization company, for $ 15.2 billion in 2019.

Salesforce’s goal is that all applications are critical to employee productivity in as many companies as possible. In short: “THE place to be” to do your job well! However, the company has long envisioned collaboration software as the way to achieve its goal. The acquisition of Slack would be an opportunity to democratize its activities for many lines of business, not just “technicians”. It’s good that Slack has now expanded to many areas, especially thanks to the acceleration of teleworking during an epidemic.

In addition, the collaborative communication platform has invested heavily in a community of developers, especially in bots and applications. It is also based on low-code technology (with Workflow Builder) that allows any user to automate daily tasks themselves.

What’s Slack’s interest in losing its independence?

This isn’t the first time the company has been rumored to have been acquired. Back in 2016, its rival Microsoft would have made an offer at a much cheaper price before developing its own solution. If the leaders rejected the proposal at the time, it is clear that Slack now faces many competitors who are seeing much higher growth rates. The collaborative work platform disappointed investors hoping for 2020 growth, similar to Zoom, whose revenue quadrupled with the telecommuting explosion (280% versus 38% for Slack). A merger with Salesforce would enable the company to significantly increase its market reach and product investments. In particular, it could benefit from new access to customer companies and gain additional sales and marketing power.

Finally, the Salesforce / Slack cooperation would also expand the longstanding rivalry between the US software manufacturer and Microsoft in the larger business and cloud application market. Slack would then have the opportunity to become a major competitor to Microsoft’s similar solution, Teams. We remind you that Slack lodged a complaint against Microsoft with the European Commission in July 2020. The reason ? Slack accused Microsoft of having abused its dominant position in order to eliminate competition. The defendant defended himself by stating that the teams benefited from their ability to hold video conferences during the pandemic. Service Slack doesn’t offer. If the acquisition is confirmed, the war between the two platforms may deepen.