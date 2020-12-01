Data used in the performance of your CRM actions

A mystery for a long time, artificial intelligence technologies are attracting more and more brands. According to Relatia’s latest whitepaper, 75% of companies say they want to implement artificial intelligence in their solution.

Data is also at the center of their thinking, especially when you consider that 90% of the world’s data was created in the last two years. However, 56% of the companies surveyed do not know how to use this data. All the effort is there, however.

In the same category

Saloon: the successful online platform for organizing B2B events

DOWNLOAD THE WHITE PAPER

By downloading the Relatia white paper, you can find out more about trends in artificial intelligence and data. You will see how you can use these two elements to support your CRM actions.

Within two years, marketers could have integrated 74% chatbot technology, 60% text analytics, or 54% even intelligent voice support. In short, you understand that artificial intelligence and data are everywhere.

According to Relatia, you can use the data to pull five main levers to boost your performance:

Optimize targeting: With the help of send optimization algorithms you can, for example, use previous experiences and optimize your future campaigns. Increase your sales: Appetite scores or recommendation engines can help you increase your sales. You can recognize and analyze the behavior on your websites / applications. Build loyalty: A satisfaction barometer is a particularly useful tool to improve your knowledge of your prospects and to automate certain actions that you can use to retain your customers. Predicting behavior: retention and wear values ​​should help you identify the criteria associated with certain actions and therefore predict behavior in order to anticipate future actions of your potential customers. Streamline Marketing Costs: Potential estimating tools will allow you to test and validate the top performing promotions and make money on them, or definitely spend less.

Relatia invites you to discover some use cases in its downloadable white paper. In particular, you can see how the Alain Figaret brand has developed a “store-to-digital” strategy. The whole project consisted of analyzing the different types of customers and characterizing them according to their different behavior. Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, in collaboration with Relatia, has drawn up a strategic plan for the assessment and use of data.

DOWNLOAD THE WHITE PAPER