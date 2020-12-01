myCanal encounters errors on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

Do you have errors with the myCanal application, whether on the iPhone, iPad or Apple TV? You are not the only one. Canal said he knew about it and had taken steps to fix it all.

The following errors can occur with myCanal on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV:

Audio loss Picture freezes Automatic zapping to another channel Inability to return to reception (MENU button inactive)

According to Canal, these errors with myCanal on iOS and tvOS follow “an incident at our headend”. The group added: “Our teams are mobilized to resolve this incident as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.” Canal adds that the issues are actually related to their network and not the application itself. There’s no point in uninstalling it and then reinstalling it.

So you got it: we have to be patient. You can’t do anything alone. It is up to Canal to make the right adjustments to its network infrastructure. Hopefully this will be fixed in the next few days.

As a reminder, you can of course use the myCanal application to view the channels in the Canal + group. But it is also used to watch the various television channels. Lots of people think it’s the best TV-related app out there.