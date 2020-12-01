The Mac mini integrates the AWS (Amazon) Cloud!

Amazon Web Services (AWS) dropped a small bomb at the opening of its re: Invent conference: The Mac mini integrates the cloud or, more precisely, the Amazon EC2 Mac instances. This means that AWS customer developers can now test cloud environments built specifically for macOS or iOS devices under good conditions. The Mac mini in question, which Amazon praises for its compactness and ease of racking, is a Core i7 computer with 32 GB of memory.

The Mac M1 is on the sidelines right now, but there is little doubt that it will integrate AWS cloud instances in the future, especially if its success is confirmed. In general, this announcement shows the return to shape of the Mac, a rebound that occurred long before the Mac M1 was announced. Apple sold just over 6 million Macs in the last quarter, which is a record for the company.