Zoom sales have quadrupled for the second quarter in a row

Zoom has announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2020 and is once again posting record earnings … but it looks like the insane climb will soon fade.

A phenomenal year for Zoom

It must be said that video conferencing service literally exploded this year. Containment measures and teleworking calls have actually driven users to alternatives for communication, and Zoom has established itself as a benchmark despite major competitors like Google Meet or Microsoft Teams. It is therefore not surprising that the application did not triple its sales, but quadrupled it for the second quarter in a row. It received $ 777.2 million, an increase of 367% over the previous year.

Zoom also saw a sharp surge in paying subscribers. It now has 433,700, nearly 10 times the 2019 figure. The company expects revenue of $ 806 million to $ 811 million for the current quarter.

Stagnation in sight?

Despite these excellent results, the company has also spent a lot of money, particularly on cloud computing services that it depends on to deliver a quality proposition. In addition, Zoom made its services available to many users such as schools for free, which logically hurt its profitability.

Still, the application had a phenomenal year bringing out its own video conferencing material called Zoom for Home and introducing a marketplace for its offerings. Additionally, the service will reach new users as it is now available on multiple smart displays including Google Nest, Amazon Echo and Facebook Portal. However, Zoom struggled with significant security breaches that resulted in the implementation of end-to-end encryption and an agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

As The Verge notes, there are signs that Zoom’s period of strong growth is over. The company also expects more customer losses than usual by the end of the year. It remains to be seen whether it will be possible to maintain the course once the population can go back to work.