Apple Pay: manager.one Bank is supported

With Apple Pay, a new bank is available in France: it is manager.one. It is an online bank for professionals. This could explain why you may not know about them.

Manager.one says it is “in line with your needs and expectations”. Online banking for professionals is based on innovation with the aim of saving time. There’s a unique offer for € 29.99 / month.

You can also find some articles with entrepreneurs on the manager.one website. One of the last articles concerns… Apple. In fact, it is about a meeting with Luc Julia, the co-creator of Siri. But the main interested person today works at Samsung, not Apple.

The list of banks that support Apple Pay in France is now growing. The big banks are all there. Apple says three more are coming soon. These are Banque Wormser Frères, ING and Qonto. We can say that ING and Qonto still take their time. You have been in the “Coming soon” section since last spring. Can we expect an arrival by the end of the year? It would be wonderful. But why not? It would be a nice Christmas present for your customers.