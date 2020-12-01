Germany is testing road that charges electric cars

While it is common to induce induction in “cooking discussions,” the term could be used in debates about ecological change. From 2021, the German city of Karlsruhe will test a road on which electric vehicles can be charged with dynamic induction.

The technology of this induction line is based on the know-how of ElectReon, an Israeli company that specializes in charging on the street. Eurovia, a subsidiary of Vinci, will manage the infrastructure and commercial offering. To carry out this experiment in Germany, these two companies ultimately rely on the supplier Energie Baden-Wurtenberg. The dynamic induction section will initially extend 100 meters with the aim of extending it by 500 meters.

In the same category

Amazon is laying off employees from the Amazon Prime Air division

This section of the road aims to estimate the capacities of the induction load. The city of Karlsruhe’s electric buses will take part in the experiment and use the section for data acquisition. These measure the energy recovery by the vehicles, in particular by gradually calculating the load development as the road is lengthened. Dynamic induction has already been the subject of several tests. In 2019, ElectReon technology made it possible to charge a Renault Zoé ZE 40. The company also built other roads in Israel and Sweden. In the long term, this technology could not only be an alternative to time-consuming charging stations, but also reduce the size of batteries.

Lithium recycling must “urgently be supplemented by alternative technologies”.

This news seems positive for reducing urban air pollution, but has yet to be qualified. Batteries in electric cars or smartphones need lithium, a rare alkali metal. 75% of the world’s known reserves are located in the lithium triangle between Bolivia, Argentina and Chile. Germany also has some on its territory and is researching to stop the production of waste thanks to geothermal energy.

However, the explosion in lithium production, which, according to Statista, amounted to 28,100,000 tons in 2010 and peaked at 95,000,000 tons in 2019, is leading to a race that is not always environmentally conscious. The Tesla Model S battery contains around 63 kg of lithium compounds, which corresponds to the requirements of 10,000 cell phones. A study by the German University Georg-August in Göttingen by Thomas Wagner warns: “Solid lithium recycling strategies offer by and large immediate needs and environmental protection, but must urgently be supplemented by alternative technologies in the near future”.