SaGa Frontier Remastered: Square Enix’s famous JRPG remastered on iOS (Trailer)

The saga of the SaGa games (hum …) is enriched a little more on the mobile phone. SaGa Frontier Remastered is the remastered version of the great classic from Square Enix. SaGa Frontier was released in Japan in 1997 and is the first game licensed on PlayStation, but is already the 7th title in the series. By the way, it’s also the first title in the franchise to achieve really popular success (the game was released in the US in 1998).

Make no mistake though: despite the remastering of the game (less large pixels, smooth textures), SaGa Frontier remains a game from the 90s and an “old-fashioned” JRPG. The history of quality and the “long-term adventure” aspect (like many JRPGs of that time) make this title still recommendable 23 years later. The remastered version of SaGa Frontier will be released next year on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android and thus iOS.