Apple Store: Deadlines must be delivered in time for Christmas

As every year, Apple specifies the deadline for online orders in the Apple Store and delivery before Christmas. The 2020 data was released today.

Here are all the dates you need to order to have your Apple product in time for Christmas:

iPhone

iPhone 12 Pro Max – December 1st iPhone 12 Pro – December 1st iPhone 12 – December 22nd iPhone 12 mini – December 22nd iPhone SE – December 22nd iPhone 11 – December 22nd iPhone XR – December 22nd

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6 – December 22nd Apple Watch SE – December 22nd Apple Watch Series 3 – December 22nd

iPad

iPad Pro – December 11th, engraved iPad Pro – December 11th, iPad Air – December 4th, engraved iPad Air – December 4th, iPad – November 24th, engraved iPad – November 24th, iPad mini – December 15th, engraved iPad mini – 15th December

Mac

MacBook Air – December 8th MacBook Pro 13 “- December 8th MacBook Pro 16” – December 8th iMac – December 11th iMac Pro – December 8th Mac mini – December 22nd

AirPods

AirPods Pro – December 22nd Engraved AirPods Pro – December 22nd AirPods – December 22nd Engraved AirPods – December 22nd

HomePod

HomePod mini – November 9th HomePod – December 22nd

Apple TV

Apple TV 4K – December 22nd Apple TV HD – December 22nd

IPod Touch

iPod touch – December 21st. Engraved iPod touch – December 21st

As we can see, for some products it is already over. And for others, like the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max, today is the deadline. So make sure to do your shopping quickly if you want to give away an Apple Christmas gift.