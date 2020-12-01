40 major French cities could already offer 5G

In an interview with Journal Du Dimanche, State Secretary for Digital, Cédric O, said that 40 major French cities were already in operation for the start of 5G. So what are we waiting for to deploy it?

Lots of reservations

It turns out that the operators are facing strong reluctance from the population, but also from certain elected officials. The Telecommunications Regulator has also advised them not to insist on fireproof areas. Paris is therefore waiting for the results of a citizens’ consultation, while several other cities want to see the finalization of a report carried out by ANSES on the network’s impact on health and the environment. It should be done in 2021.

Currently, SFR deployed 5G in Nice on November 20, while Bouygues and Orange are marketing their first offerings this week. The largest operator in France wants to cover 160 municipalities by the end of the year. In addition, the National Frequency Agency (ANFR) has approved 5G in 15,901 different locations, spread across 6,886 municipalities, including 40 with more than 100,000 inhabitants, as stated in Cédric O. I just need to activate the network, but they are delayed so as not to ignite the powder.

These permits relate to three different frequency bands, in particular that of 3.5 GHz, for which auctions were held at the end of October.

Calm down the French

In addition, the Foreign Minister took the opportunity to reassure the French about the use of 5G, recalling that there are more than 28,000 studies on the effects of electromagnetic waves on health and that the controls of the level of these waves would extend in 2021 double.

The network is gradually being expanded, but according to Cédric O, France is “the first car of countries to switch on 5G”. However, there are many difficulties that slow this start down. In addition to conspiratorial theories that cast doubt among the population, civil aviation has spoken out against the presence of 5G antennas near airports.