A simplified version of Libra could be released soon

Last week, members of the Libra team told the Financial Times that Facebook’s controversial cryptocurrency could enter service in early 2021. The official start date is not yet known. However, the number one social network’s ambitions for its digital currency have already been revised downwards.

A much smaller project than the original idea

The Libra in its revised version remains a stable coin but is only supported by the dollar, which itself supports its value. No risk of a new currency competing with national currencies: a stable coin is just a cryptocurrency designed to reduce the rate of instability in the value of the same cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin.

In the same category

The alarming spread of fake news on Twitter in France

Unstable in value – we can see bitcoin worth nearly $ 20,000 today, up 125% from 2020 – cryptocurrencies are often accused of being unreliable and jeopardizing financial equilibrium.

To avoid speculation and to ensure stability, stablecoins are designed in such a way that they are covered by a reserve basket. They are indexed (or “secured” in English) to the value of companies such as local currency or tokens that define their value. For example, if the price of Bitcoin is $ 2000 and we decide to exchange one unit for a stable coin that is backed by the dollar itself, we will get 2000 units of the stable coin in question. When the price of Bitcoin rises, falls, and even falls, the value of our stablecoin units does not change.

This Dollar-backed Libra project differs significantly from the original desire to “reinvent money” and “transform the world economy” when the project was launched in June 2019. Originally, Libra was supposed to be a brand new currency tied to a basket of currencies and fiat securities, backed not by one currency but by a mix of several. This aspect could absolutely, but be introduced in the future.

After all the controversy, it was necessary to redesign the project in the form of the company that manages the online portfolio. It is no longer Calibra who owns the wallet, as the company has been sued for trademark infringement and its logo is too similar to Current, but Novi.

The scope should also be checked. Seven of Project Libra’s best-known members, including PayPal, Stripe, Visa, eBay, and Mastercard, have withdrawn from the project due to the release of financial regulators’ statements in many countries. The United States, India, China and the European Union had publicly opposed the Libra, citing the risk to financial stability. These fears recently became apparent in the Central Bank’s (MNBC) digital currency race, in which China, which has worked there for years, has led the way.

What the report doesn’t tell us is what some of Project Libra’s most prominent members, like Spotify or Uber, might do when stablecoin becomes available to the public. They told the Financial Times that they would wait before investing in use cases: an obscure statement that gives us insight into many twists and turns in the history of Libra.

Libra under the watchful eye of the ECB

According to Fabio Panetta, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), the central banks have spoken out against the Libra project, which they consider a “significant risk”, since the project began. “If they are not properly regulated, technology giants can pose a significant risk from an economic and social point of view and reduce the choice for consumers rather than increase them,” he said in a speech in Frankfurt.

The new Facebook project, as humble as it may be, is being closely monitored by the ECB. According to Fabio Panetta, this type of offer could “be an (efficient) payment solution”, but still “damage competition, data protection, financial stability and even the currency sovereignty of states”. Indeed, the latter use money as an instrument of control and sovereignty over a particular population. It follows that any attempt to intervene in the monetary system while the Libra project is attempting can be viewed as a threat.

According to Claire Finkelstein, before her ambitions were revised downward, a researcher at the University of Pennsylvania, Libra could have seriously challenged the power of the state by distorting its original role and reducing the legitimacy it could generate. Indeed, the major social networks can count on a community that sometimes exceeds the population of entire continents. Who knows what the practical consequences of this new, more humble project will be? Facebook still has 2.7 billion users in 2020: a large group of potential users of a young cryptocurrency, which is twice the population of Africa.

In anticipation of its private sector threats, the ECB is currently working on its own central bank digital currency. In a report dated October 2, the European Central Bank revealed the first decisions about its design. The working group then stated that the digital euro could be compatible with the requirements of the Eurosystem and its citizens. It could meet the emerging payment needs of a modern economy by offering a secure digital asset with advanced features.

By the end of 2020, the ECB will consult citizens on their priorities and level of readiness in the face of a potential digital euro. In the form of a questionnaire, this consultation invites businesses, associations and citizens to express their opinions and concerns.

In mid-2021, the Governing Council will examine more closely whether a digital euro project should be started that begins with an investigation phase. This must follow the results of the public consultation. The survey would aim to identify at least one viable product that meets legal and economic requirements, but also the citizens themselves. Europe is not being overtaken by private projects like the Libra, but is making its contribution to the digital currency: slowly but surely .