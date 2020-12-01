iMyFone iBypasser: The Most Effective Tool to Bypass Your iPhone Lock

Apple never misses an opportunity to praise the measures taken to protect its iPhone. In certain cases, however, the build-up of these protective locks can prove problematic. You bought a used iPhone or picked up a loved one’s model, but the previous owner forgot to deactivate the device from their list (and thus from iCloud)? If it is not possible to contact the former mobile user quickly, then you have reached a dead end. The problem can become very embarrassing if, for example, the iPhone is still connected to the Find My iPhone service and there is a risk that the iPhone will automatically be turned into an unusable building block. Fortunately, there are tools out there to solve these pesky problems like the excellent iMyFone iBypasser.

iMyFone iBypasser is a tool that allows you to unlock (or better bypass) iPhone locks, whether it is iPhone lock screen or iCloud activation lock screen. . The trick, since there is obviously one, is to jailbreak the device from your computer in order to regain control of the system. Once this step is completed, certain files can be changed in the iCloud module.

The process is particularly easy to perform (no more than 4 or 5 steps). However, you need to be aware that the goal is to jailbreak the device with the few security risks involved.

The actual use of the tool has its “tail” side of the part (face is the correct side); This way, a factory reset can reactivate the iCloud activation lock (with the previous ID) on iOS 12 and up to iOS 13.3 (don’t worry with later versions). In addition, if you bypass the iCloud Activation Lock, receiving and sending calls and some features related to the iCloud account (e.g. FaceTime) will be disabled. The other bypass options (Find My iPhone, Home Screen Lock) will restore a device like new without limiting iCloud-related features.

In any case, it is always possible to connect to the App Store or the iTunes Store with the new identifier that you created of course. To close the chapter on minor inconveniences, you should know that not all iPhone models are recognized: iMyFone iBypasser works without problems with iPhones 6 to iPhone X from version 12 of iOS.

But you will tell me, does iMyFone iBypasser really work? The answer is yes, of course, with almost guaranteed overall efficiency on compatible iPhones. The tool allows you to unlock the screen without restrictions and quickly turn off Find My iPhone (or any Apple device running iOS) without having the Apple ID or password. In other words, your new iPhone (even if it is in use) cannot be remotely blocked or erased by the old user.

The software couldn’t be more accessible to use, even for someone who has just discovered the meaning of the word jailbreak. When the software launches (when the iPhone is connected to the computer, of course), iMyFone iBypasser gives you a choice of three unlocking options, namely bypassing the iCloud activation lock screen (yes, it’s long), removing the lock from the home screen, and disabling it Finally, you can use the Find My iPhone function. Once the option is selected, all that remains is to start the jailbreak process and carefully follow all the instructions that are presented to you (don’t worry, none of them are walking around the table singing La Janavaise out loud). By the way, a small detail point: If you want to deactivate the “Find my iPhone” function, the iPhone’s Internet / Wi-Fi connection must be interrupted before you begin the process.

Note that if you do a reset or update, the unlock will no longer be effective and you will have to start the jailbreak and unlock process again to use the smartphone or tablet without iCloud credentials.

iMyFone iBypasse is compatible with Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8/7 and macOS 10.13 to 10.15. Note that there is a free trial version of the software (time and functionally limited) that mainly allows you to discover the software’s functions and check that your device is fully compatible. However, you need to purchase a license to use the iCloud activation lock bypass option (we have nothing without something, what would you like …).

The different paid plans are available here for the Windows version and there for the Mac version (currently there are special offers for the one month, one year, and lifetime plans). Finally, it should be noted that the publisher also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee from the date the license is activated.

[Sponso]