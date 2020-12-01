Galaxy Smart Tag: Samsung will compete with AirTags

We have known for some time that Apple is preparing AirTags. These are small object trackers that we can place anywhere. The idea is to have the location of a specific product (wallet, bag, etc.). It turns out that Samsung is developing a competitor: Galaxy Smart Tag.

SamMobile has discovered a new item called the Galaxy Smart Tag in the Indonesian Telecommunications Certification Database. The property in question is number EI-T5300. Details are easy, but it’s easy to guess that the idea will be similar to Apple’s AirTags.

Samsung previously said in August that it is betting heavily on SmartThings Find. This is a system that shows all connected objects of the manufacturer on a map. We can therefore understand the interest in having an equivalent to AirTags. On the other hand, it is stipulated that the Apple and Samsung models should be based on the ultrawide band.

For information, Samsung has already introduced an object tracking system (see figure above). It first saw the light of day in 2018 under its SmartThings brand. However, it has since been discontinued. The Galaxy Smart Tag will in some ways replace it with more features.

The announcement or release date of Samsung’s Object Tracker is currently unknown. It’s unclear on the Apple AirTags side as well.