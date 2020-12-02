The MagSafe Duo charger is available for € 149

After all, we don’t have to wait for Christmas. Apple is now offering its MagSafe Duo charger for sale at € 149. It arrives a few weeks after the standard model, which supports a single device and is priced at € 45.

The MagSafe Duo charger can be used with all iPhone (from iPhone 8), Apple Watch and AirPods. This is how Apple describes its product:

With the MagSafe Dual Charger you can easily charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, wireless charging case for AirPods or other Qi-certified devices. Place your devices on the charger. This simple contact is enough to start a regular and efficient recharge. This charger folds up compactly and follows you everywhere.

The price of 149 € only includes the MagSafe Duo charger. It needs to be plugged into a power adapter, and Apple doesn’t offer a power adapter. It is therefore necessary to have the right equipment, which is an additional expense. Apple recommends a 20W USB-C AC adapter or a 27W minimum model. The first allows wireless charging at 11 W. The second allows it to reach 14 W.

If you’re interested in the MagSafe Duo Charger, you can get it from the Apple Online Store today for $ 149. Apple will ship the first models on December 4th (the day after tomorrow).