Huawei’s 4G / 5G networks will no longer be installed in the UK

Is this really new? The British government has been considering slowing Huawei’s advance into its territory for some time in order to build its own communications network. However, the government has decided to stop and cancel the installation of Huawei antennas on the territory from September 2021.

Huawei is in poor shape

The Chinese manufacturer cannot currently install antennas for 4G and 5G networks in the UK. Even so, Huawei struggled for weeks keeping its 5G market share in the area. This didn’t stop the government from making a decision. It comes shortly after America put pressure on the UK Prime Minister after limiting Huawei’s network usage to 35%. Samsung stopped working with Huawei on September 15 to follow US decisions.

“This is a blow to the population who have phones. It threatens to slow the UK down a lot and raise the bills […]. Huawei UK spokesman Edward Brewster said in a statement.

Britain sails alone

Britain must therefore rely on itself. However, the government is also looking at manufacturers like Samsung, Ericsson, Nokia and NEC to help them make this transition. Huawei’s communication antennas will expire in 2027. This will cost the government nearly £ 2 billion, or € 2.235 billion. In addition, 5G is automatically delayed for a few months.

As for Ericsson, the manufacturer already has two contracts with BT, a well-known operator in the UK that supplies the various 4G / 5G telephone networks. This collaboration will help roll out 5G in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff in the coming months. Nokia is expected to participate again with British Telecom in the diffusion of 5G in the UK. So Ericsson would have installed 37% of the antennas while Nokia would have 63%. Basically, the manufacturers had to share half of the 5G antennas.

“We want high-risk providers to withdraw completely from our 5G networks equipped with Huawei technology. We will identify telecommunications devices that pose a threat to our national security and remove them. Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

A sum approved by the state for the development of technologies

This leaves the field open for other suppliers to bring new technology to the people of the UK. This announcement will help create jobs and work with less vulnerable suppliers like Huawei. Thanks to the 278 million euros released by the government, English technologies could even see the light of day in some time. One way for Britain to gain independence. This government action is particularly welcomed by Scott Petty (Vodafone) and Hamish MacLeod (Mobile UK).

“British engineers will be able to develop the country’s future communications system. This will help drive innovation and create more jobs, ”MacLeod said in a statement.

For his part, Scott Petty said the UK’s small and medium-sized businesses can grow to bring a secure, state-of-the-art network into the country.

Sanctions against the giant Huawei

If telecommunications fail to comply with government demands, a fine of € 112,000 per day or 10% of their sales can be imposed. The giant is concerned about the UK economy, pointing out that COVID-19 has left many marks in the country. This cooperation would have made it possible to replenish the funds, but the government decided otherwise. Also, Sweden has banned Huawei from its territory and plans to get rid of its technologies by 2025.