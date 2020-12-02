Best of App Store: Apple presents the most downloaded apps and games in 2020

Apple today shared its best of 2020 for the App Store. We discover 15 successful applications and games. Apple also presents the list of the most downloaded applications.

Here are the details of the apps and games that Apple has proposed for 2020:

2020 iPhone App: Wakeout!

2020 iPad app: Zoom

Mac App of 2020: Fantastic Apple TV App of 2020: Disney + Apple Watch App of 2020: Endel iPhone Game of 2020: Genshin Impact iPad Game of 2020: Legends of Runeterra Mac Game of 2020: Disco Elysium Apple TV Game of 2020: Dandara Trials of Fear 2020 Apple Arcade Game: Sneaky Sasquatch

Here are the top 10 most downloaded free apps in 2020:

TikTok WhatsApp Instagram Snapchat YouTube Zoom Netflix Messenger Plato: Find Fun Facebook

The top 10 paid apps:

Forest – Stay focused TouchRetouch Procreate Pocket AutoSleep. WeatherPro Sky Guide Sleep Tracker FiLMiC Pro PeakFinder AR WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Specter camera

For free games, the top 10 include:

Rain under us! Call of Duty: Mobile Magic Tiles 3: Piano Games Coin Master Subway Surfers UNO! Homescapes Woodturning 3D Gardenscapes

And finally, the top 10 paid games:

Plague Inc Monopoly Minecraft Soccer Manager 2020 Mobile Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Geometry Dash Farming Simulator 20 Rebel Inc Street Kart Racing – True Skate Simulator

To see rankings above the top 10, open the App Store. The ranking lists can be found on the homepage.