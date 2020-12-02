IPhone slows down: Apple is sued in Europe for 180 million euros

Euroconsumers, a consumer protection group, has decided to sue Apple in Europe for a slow iPhone. He claims around 180 million euros because Apple claims to have defrauded consumers. Apple is accused of having released an iOS update that slowed down its iPhones.

As a reminder, iOS 10.2.1 actually slowed the performance of iPhones with bad batteries. The problem is that Apple didn’t tell users anything about this situation. So, some thought that their iPhone was getting sluggish due to age. For some, they bought a new model. Only that a simple replacement of the battery was enough to regain full power. But it was still necessary to know. Apple said nothing until one day some users noticed the practice. Apple had bad press on this “battery gate” matter. The manufacturer has apologized publicly.

Apple is accused of deliberately slowing down iPhones in Europe and elsewhere

“Apple released the updates to hide the battery problems as it would slow down the phones,” said Els Bruggeman, Head of Politics and Law Enforcement at Euroconsumers. European consumers “just want to be treated with the same respect that American consumers have been given,” added the official. Euro consumers will lodge complaints in Belgium, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

The treatment of Americans is related to an agreement with Apple. The manufacturer agreed to resolve a dispute in the United States by paying US customers $ 500 million. Euro consumers want an equivalent of 180 million euros in Europe.

According to the consumer protection group, more than three million iPhone 6/7 / SE were sold in the four European countries between 2014 and 2020. Euroconsumers is therefore asking Apple to pay between 29 and 89 euros to customers. This is intended to offset the cost of changing batteries.

Apple’s defense for slow iPhones

Apple defends itself on the subject with the Financial Times. “Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”

As a reminder, Apple has been slapped on the fingers in some European countries because of the iPhone’s slowdown. France, for example, has fined € 25 million. On the Italian side, the fine was 10 million euros.