Artificial intelligence solves the 50 year old problem

More than 50 years of research solved in just a few weeks by artificial intelligence! If it can be scary, this technology hasn’t surprised us yet. The AlphaFold program for artificial intelligence, which was launched in 2018 and is led by Google subsidiary DeepMind, has successfully predicted how proteins fold, according to The Guardian. This information may seem trivial to you. However, it is important to better understand the biological structure of life. It might even be possible to fight against many diseases like certain forms of cancer or even the coronavirus. Scientists had addressed the problem for half a century. Concrete results were not expected for “decades”, believes Venki Ramakrishnan, President of the Royal Society.

What is protein folding and why is it so important?

Simply put, the process known as “protein folding” is how proteins twist to form 3D structures. In other words, proteins are fun making origami. We are far from entertainment, however. In fact, it is the form of the protein that determines its function. Let’s take aluminum for comparison. The metal itself has no function, but thanks to the shape we will ascribe to it, we can use it as a fork or frame for a bicycle … Well, in the biological world, protein plays an important role as most biological processes revolve around them. Their shapes then make it possible to determine, for example, how antibodies fight viruses (such as COVID-19) or how insulin can regulate the sugar level in the blood. Do you see the importance?

The problem is that there are over 200 million proteins. So far, scientists only know the structure of a tiny fraction of them. The discovery of the shape of a single protein takes a colossal research period of several years in the laboratory. However, DeepMind’s program can predict the structure of a protein in just a few days with a success rate close to 90%. How is it possible ? The algorithm was fed from a public database of around 170,000 proteins and shapes for a few weeks. Now, when scientists present it with a new protein, the machine can combine all of the information in its possession to predict the shape of this new unknown. In the final test, the program determined the shape of about two thirds of the proteins with an accuracy comparable to that of laboratory experiments.

In the same category

Crew-1: successful start for SpaceX and NASA’s first commercial flight

DeepMind will focus its research on fighting 3 diseases including malaria

You can imagine the results are not that simple. It is not enough to fill the program with 200 million proteins to get all the answers. Some are more complex than others and there is still a lot of research to be done. While this information is waiting for the first results to be analyzed and analyzed by outside scientists, it still represents a significant advance in the fight against disease. Thanks to this discovery, scientists can better understand the mechanism of disease and therefore develop effective treatments. Other applications will also be possible, such as producing more nutritious crops or implementing green enzymes to reduce plastic-related pollution.

Currently, DeepMind intends to focus on three diseases: malaria, sleeping sickness, and leishmaniasis (parasitic disease). The next step ? Analyze even more complex combinations of proteins mentioned above.

Artificial intelligence: from superhuman gamer to lifesaver

DeepMind, which specializes in artificial intelligence, was acquired by Google in 2014. It has made a name for itself in particular for its performance in the gaming sector. You have surely heard of these machines that can beat people to Chess, Go, or even Stracraft II. Perhaps these results made you smile. The goal, however, was far from funny. Thanks to his education, artificial intelligence programs have become powerful enough to start the real business: working on real-world problems.

Since its history began in the 1950s, Artificial Intelligence has proven that it can be useful in a variety of fields such as natural disaster management, ancient photo recovery, facial recognition, and deciphering ancient languages, or even helping the blind with jogging. We are far from the fears of science fiction. Artificial intelligence remains a tool that can be just as positive or negative depending on its use.