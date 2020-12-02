Elon Musk is considering possible mergers: Tesla’s boss is open to cooperation with other car manufacturers – the economy

Tesla boss Elon Musk does not rule out a merger of electric car suppliers with traditional manufacturers in the industry. “We will definitely not launch a hostile takeover attempt,” Musk said at the Axel Springer Awards in Berlin on Tuesday night. But if a competitor finds out “that it would be good to merge with Tesla”, he will talk about it.

Thanks to the trend towards electromobility, Tesla has become by far the most valuable carmaker in the world with a market value of around $ 550 billion. This gives Musk a lot of freedom to use Tesla shares as an acquisition currency. Other car manufacturers play a different league in market value. VW is currently worth around € 78 billion, Daimler a good € 60 billion and BMW around € 44.5 billion.

At the same time, shortly before Musk’s speech in Berlin, an e-mail was announced in which the head of Tesla called on his employees to be frugal – also with regard to the share price. Among other things, Musk pointed out that Tesla is currently increasing profits by selling CO2 emission allowances, while the actual main activity earns little money.

“Investors give us an advance on future profitability.” However, if they decide not to do so, our shares will be immediately crushed – like a hammer soufflé, “Bloomberg financial service quoted Musk’s post. To make Tesla vehicles cheaper, “we need to be smarter in terms of spending,” he said. Musk promised Tesla $ 25,000 in three years.

Overnight in Grünheide

He will spend more time in Germany after completing the Tesla factory in Grünheide near Berlin, Musk said. The American company plans to build up to 500,000 electric cars a year in the plant from next summer. Musk also recently announced that part of the factory will eventually become the world’s largest battery manufacturer.

The decision to relocate the European Tesla factory near Berlin was partly due to relatively affordable living space, Musk said. The factory reportedly has around 12,000 employees.

When Springer boss Mathias Döpfner asked where he would spend the night on Wednesday, Musk said he would sleep in a conference room in a hitherto unfinished factory in Grünheide. “It makes me feel very good about what’s going on,” he explained. Among other things, Musk slept in a conference room at a major factory in California during the difficult start of production of Tesla’s currently most important vehicle, the Model 3.

Tesla’s boss can imagine a grave on Mars

Musk, who is also the head of the SpaceX space company, has confirmed that he can imagine being buried on Mars. “Just not on impact,” he joked. “We must all die at some point – and if you have the opportunity to be buried on Mars …” The 49-year-old stellar businessman reiterated his warning that the development of artificial intelligence is “more dangerous to humanity than an atomic bomb.” could be.

The undoped Springer Prize is awarded for the fifth time. This annually recognizes people who, according to Springer, are particularly innovative, creating and changing markets, shaping culture and at the same time facing their social responsibilities. Previous winners were Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, web pioneer Tim Berners-Lee, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Shoshana Zuboff, an economist known as a critic of online platforms. (DPA)