The dispute in the oil cartel: Why is there a crisis between OPEC and its partners – the economy

If no one wants to take over the presidency of the association, it is a sure signal of a crisis. This applies to both a small sports club and one of the most powerful bodies in the global oil industry. According to media reports, Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a virtual meeting with colleagues from the OPEC oil cartel that he wanted to resign as co-chair of the OPEC Joint Steering Committee and OPEC partner countries.

The announcement was an expression of frustration at the disagreement between oil producers. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rejected an offer to take over the executive chair from the Saudis. The reason for the tension is the slowdown in global demand for corona-related oil. Torn oil producers could not agree on Tuesday how to deal with the consequences of the pandemic in the new year.

After the catastrophic price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and the start of the corona pandemic, 13 OPEC countries, as well as Russia and nine other partner countries – called OPEC Plus – had to reduce production by almost ten million barrels (159 liters each) agreed daily, about ten percent of world production. This halted the fall in oil prices. Participating countries are now producing slightly more oil again, but production is still below normal. The online meeting, which started on Monday, should now decide how it should continue after the new year.

Nerves are on the edge

The resolution scheduled for Tuesday had to be postponed to Thursday. A statement from the Saudi oil minister shows that nerves are on the brink. There is noise because some countries want to re-produce more oil from the New Year to make more money. Others are against. Saudi Arabia, which is setting the tone in OPEC, wants to stick to reduced quotas for the time being, even after the New Year.

Not all OPEC Plus members are already keeping the promised reduction in funding. At current oil prices of around $ 48 a barrel, many countries cannot finance their national budgets. The temptation to sell more oil than is allowed is therefore great.

A dispute has even erupted between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, one of Saudi’s key partners. The United Arab Emirates produced more oil than Opec Plus allowed, capturing the riots in Riyadh. In recent weeks, therefore, the United Arab Emirates has threatened to leave Opec Plus.

America as a competitor of OPEC

Prior to Monday’s meeting, oil prices rose as prospects for mass vaccination soon raised hopes of ending the pandemic and economic recovery. But even after a quick vaccination, the European economy will not recover immediately in 2021.

Determining the right production for 2021 is important for oil nations: If the global economy recovers faster than expected and more oil is required than expected, the US oil industry, which is not part of Opec Plus, could benefit. Americans have already begun to expand their production.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Russia is to be involved in the decision. But the Kremlin is holding back. Moscow announced on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin would not speak to the Saudi leadership until Thursday. Opec Plus’s credibility suffers from problems and tensions. As a temporary solution, it is likely that the reduced speed of supply will remain for the time being. However, some countries are showing signs of “lockout fatigue” and are fighting back in hopes of existing restrictions, as commented by RBC Capital Markets: This is not a good sign for 2021.