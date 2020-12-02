the most downloaded food applications

The food sector has been experiencing a significant boom for several years. In the latter case, various players prevail internationally, such as McDonald’s, Uber Eats or even Just Eat. At the national level, large retailers like Leclerc or startups like Popchef or Epicery are trying to revolutionize this sector that fulfills an essential need for everyone!

Recently, SensorTower presented a report showing the most downloaded food & drink apps since 2017.

The report is divided into three levels: global, European and by country. It combines applications from the Food & Drink category of the App Store and the Google Play Store. There are grocery delivery services, fast food, supermarkets, cooking, and even large chain restaurants. The report also includes the download trends as well as the ranking of the applications from the first quarter of 2017 to the third quarter of 2020.

The food market continues to grow worldwide!

Worldwide, the downloads of food & drink applications have been increasing steadily since 2017. In contrast to the Google Play Store, applications are generally no longer downloaded from the App Store. For example, there were 79 million downloads on Android and 126 million on iOS in the third quarter of 2017. However, in the third quarter of 2020, 227 million downloads were made on the Google Play Store, compared to just 200 million on the App Store.

In addition, we can see a slowdown in the growth of food application downloads in the third quarter of 2020 with a development rate of + 14% compared to + 28% in quarter of 2019. A reduction brought about by the global COVID-19 crisis from which all countries are gradually recovering. Although some restaurants have reopened, consumer habits have changed and home delivery apps are thriving.

Focus on the US food market

The greed of the Americans can no longer be proven! The United States is the fastest growing app download market alongside Russia, with annual growth rates of 20% and 70% respectively.

Note: Among the US Food & Drink apps, McDonald’s and Uber Eats alone generated nearly 200 million downloads in 2019, representing 13% of the annual global downloads in this category.

In the US, several players have been battling it out for the top three tiers of the podium for the most downloaded Food & Drink applications since 2017: Uber Eats, McDonald’s and DoorDash.

Uber Eats has been dethroned by DoorDash for two years. The application took the lead in 2019, thanks in particular to a large advertising campaign on social networks in late 2018 and early 2019 that resulted in more than 8 million downloads.

GrubHub has also made a comeback over the years, ranking fourth in the rankings in 2020. The delivery service was also targeted by Uber Eats, who wanted to buy the application last spring in order to strengthen their position in the US and thereby regain their number 1 Takeaway, a key competitor in Europe of Uber Eats, which has acquired Grubhub.

In this ranking, we also notice that the number of downloads of the Yelp application is decreasing. The application that was so popular a few years ago and is to be revised again and again has risen from second place on the podium in 2017 to 8th place in 2020.

After all, it would be a mistake not to talk about fast food in the US. Since 2017, McDonald’s has lost market share to other chains, but remains the leader in fast food applications with a market share of 13%. For retail fast food applications, burger and sandwich chains contributed 53% to downloads between Q1 and Q3 2020. Pizza fast foods like Domino’s and Little Caesars accounted for 24% of downloads and are the second most downloaded type of fast food app.

This focus on the United States shows that Americans are loyal to big institutions: McDonald’s, Starbucks, or Domino’s Pizza. In France, it’s more common to use Uber Eats or Deliveroo to order from McDonald’s, KFC, or other brands. In addition, the American market is larger than the French market. Even if Burger King or McDonald’s allow direct ordering through their applications without going through a third-party application, the use of these institutions’ applications in France is less compared to more general platforms like Uber Eats.

Eat the leader in Europe

Now, if we look at the European market, 3 companies are leading the way, at least when it comes to meal delivery applications. Unsurprisingly, these three apps are: Just Eat, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo. They are also very popular in the UK as seen below.

As explained earlier, Takeaway bought GrubHub a few months ago to increase its impact on the European market. After the acquisition, the Just Eat Takeaway application downloads have increased in some countries, with downloads growing by 166% annually in Romania or 26% in the UK, for example. For reasons of consistency, the application was renamed in countries where the application had a different name.

Finally, the report contains some data on France. Just Eat saw slight growth between 2019 and 2020 with growth of just 7%. In terms of wholesale applications, Leclerc Drive and Intermarché prevail with 1.4 million downloads each between Q1 and Q3 2020. The performance is closely related to the explosion of food propellers during the restriction.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Drink App Downloading

The global COVID-19 crisis had several impacts on the food market. Initially, many bars and restaurants had to close for several months. Consequences: either a dry closure and no income or restaurants that adapt and offer Click & Collect, or register for food delivery requests.

During childbirth, many people have ordered online to restrict their travel, whether they are eating or shopping. Since the population has in principle been invited to stay at home, it is convenient to benefit from these services and have nothing to do other than open the door to their house.

Applications like Uber Eats and Deliveroo were therefore able to use the crisis to bind their customers with coupon codes, but also to support restaurants in certain ways that are less visible without these platforms. They have also opened up to convenience stores. Deliveroo with Casino and Uber Eats with Carrefour.

The COVID-19 is still here and the countries of Europe are locked up again, which in turn leads to the closure of facilities: bars and restaurants which, despite a first ordeal, will not all survive this second closure. The COVID-19 crisis has in some ways forced restaurants and businesses in general to accelerate their digital transition. Lots of restaurateurs who didn’t offer click-and-collect or delivery services prior to containment. With the crisis, adjustment was required to survive and meet customers’ needs. Also keep in mind that the drive channel increased by 150% during the first limitation. While the second delivery began a few weeks ago, there is no doubt that the numbers for the food sector and the food and beverage market in particular will continue to grow!