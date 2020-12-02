Another Tomorrow: The Promising Adventure Game From The Creators Of Forever Lost (Screenshots)

In just a few years, Glitch Games has developed into an indie studio that counts in the genre of the adventure game “atmosphere”. After Veritas and the excellent Forever Lost, the studio is revealing some screenshots of its next title, Another Tomorrow. The game is described as a first-person puzzle game, which is surprising in that the first few pictures … reveal isometric backgrounds. However, we can count on a scenario trick to justify this little paradox.

By the way, we don’t know much more than that the technical level of the game is reassuring. The graphics are fine, detailed and the sets are immersed in a kind of permanent fog. All of this is very promising and we hope that with a first trailer we can quickly get an opinion on the game mechanics. Another Tomorrow will be released somewhere on the iOS and Android platforms this year.