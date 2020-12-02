Trump calls for the revocation of Section 230 in the bill

The President of the United States has threatened to veto a bill if it does not contain an article invalidating Section 230, which guarantees the immunity of the content they host from social networks.

An annual law supported by both parties

As usual, Trump shared his intentions on Twitter:

“Section 230, a gift from the United States to protect against the liability of ‘Big Tech’ (the only American corporation – corporate social protection!), Is a real threat to national security. And the integrity of the elections. Our country never can rest assured if we keep it in place, so unless the very dangerous and unfair National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Section 230 is not completely removed, I will be forced to clearly reject the bill if it goes to the very Beautiful is sent. Determined office. Take America back NOW. Thank you. “”

Specifically, the National Defense Authorization Act provides for a 3% increase in American troop salaries and approves a budget of $ 740 billion for fiscal 2021 for national defense and energy security programs. Similar texts have been adopted every year for 59 years, explains the Wall Street Journal. This year’s event was approved by Congress and the Senate and thus received the approval of both parties.

Section 230 must not last long

Trump previously threatened to veto the NDAA, and it looks like he’s genuinely committed to it. Indeed, the President is demanding that social networks be held accountable for the content posted by their users and that they have less room to control that content, and this requires a revocation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Donald Trump has openly attacked this text for several months, especially since Facebook and Twitter decided to report some of these posts as disinformation. Since the presidential election, the president’s publications have been censored all the more, alleging that fraud occurred with no evidence to support these statements.

Section 230 triggers debate among Republicans and Democrats alike, but not for the same reasons. If the former want to revoke it because they believe the tech giants are demonstrating anti-conservatism, the latter want to fight against the spread of hateful content on social networks.

Whether with Donald Trump or Joe Biden, it seems that the days of this famous section are numbered …