Surface (Apple TV +): Gugu Mbatha-Raw joins the cast

The Hollywood Reporter tells us that the great Gugu Mbatha-Raw, co-star of The Morning Show, just starred with Reese Witherspoon on the cast of Surface. This eight-episode thriller for the Apple TV + platform appears to have fallen a little behind schedule, which in turn is “trapped” in the molasses of the pandemic. Production and filming will begin next year and a release date is not yet known.

Surface is a psychological thriller written and directed by Veronica West. The series is being produced by Hello Sunshine and Apple Studios, knowing that the first name previously produced the Apple TV + series Truth Be Told and The Morning Show. No information has yet been leaked about the script (or an excerpt from the synopsis), which also gives the impression that Apple is particularly interested in this production until it is subjected to their famous “cult of secrecy”.