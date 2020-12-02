Apple has presented the top and trends for 2020 in the App Store

As usual, Apple presented the top trends and trends in the App Store in 2020. Logically, the results differ from previous years and reflect the very special time we are going through.

The best apps according to Apple

Typically, the apps in Apple brand rankings are a jumble of social platforms, games, and wellness services. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has turned our lifestyles upside down and people have come to their devices for all kinds of tasks more than ever. That’s why the iPhone app of the year is Wakeout !, which allows you to perform relaxation routines to help you sleep better.

Unsurprisingly, the best iPad app of 2020 is Zoom, the video conferencing service whose revenue has quadrupled for two consecutive quarters this year. On the Mac side, we find Fantastical, an organizer that allows you to plan your schedule in a simple and intuitive way. On the Apple Watch, Endel wins the award for using an algorithm that uses noise to be more productive and focused.

Finally, Apple has decided to present the best Apple TV application of the year to… Disney +! Fairly fair knowing it’s a direct rival to Apple TV +.

You can find the trend apps of the year in the Apple ranking:

Shine To Help Users Take Care Of Themselves Explain Everything Whiteboard To Give Caribu Virtual Classrooms Where Families Can Connect With Loved Ones. Pokémon Go is reinventing the way we play ShareTheMeal to allow users to make a difference

The most popular apps

Cupertino company also announced which games and applications were the most popular in their business. Not surprisingly, Among Us’s Game and Zoom video conferencing service dominates the rankings. Here it is in full:

Top Free Apps on iPhone:

1. Zooming

2. TikTok

3. Disney Plus

4. YouTube

5. Instagram

6. Facebook

7. Snapchat

8. Messenger

9. Gmail

10. Cash app

Top Paid Apps on iPhone:

1. TouchRetouch

2. Create Pocket

3. Dark Sky Weather

4. Facetune

5. HotSchedules

6. AutoSleep Track Sleep

7. The miracle weeks

8. SkyView

9. Shadowrocket

10. Sky Guide

Top Free Games on iPhone:

1. Between us

2. Call of Duty: Mobile

3. Roblox

4. Subway surfers

5. Ink Inc.

6. Magic Tiles 3: Playing the piano

7. Brain test: tricky puzzles

8. Brain out

9. Mint master

10. Cube surfer

Top Paid Games on iPhone:

1. Minecraft

2. Plague Inc.

3. Heads up

4. Monopoly

5. Bloons TD6

6. Geometry Dash

7.NBA 2K20

8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

9. The game of life

10. True skate

Top Free Apps on iPad:

1. Zooming

2. Disney Plus

3. YouTube

4. Netflix

5. Google Chrome

6. TikTok

7. Amazon Prime Video

8. Gmail

9. Hulu

10. Google Classroom

Top Paid Apps on iPad:

1. Reproduction

2. GoodNotes 5

3. Noticeability

4. Duet display

5. Teach your monster

6. LumaFusion

7. Affinity Designer

8. Toca hair salon 3

9: Toca Life: Hospital

10. Toca Kitchen 2

Top Free Games on iPad:

1. Between us

2. Roblox

3. Magic Tiles 3: Playing the piano

4. Ink Inc.

5. Call of Duty: Mobile

6. Subway surfers

7. Dancing Street: Color Ball Run

8. Tiles Hop: EDM Rush

9. Mario Kart Tour

10. Save the girl

Top Paid Games on iPad:

1. Minecraft

2. monopoly

3. Bloons TD 6

4. Plague Inc.

5. Geometry Dash

6. The game of life

7. Five nights at Freddy’s

8. Human: Fall flat

9. Stardew Valley

10. Terraria

Top Games on Arcade:

1. Sneaky Sasquatch

2. Hot lava

3. Skate City

4. Sonic Racing

5. Pac-Man Party Royale

6. SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit

7. Oceanhorn 2

8. Crossy Road Castle

9. What about golf?

10. Lego brawls

“This year, more than ever, some of our most creative and connected moments happened in apps. This was made possible by the extraordinary work of the developers, who brought new and useful experiences to the applications throughout the year. So many developers around the world have made a remarkable effort, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 notable examples of this innovation. Whether it helps us stay fit and responsive, keep our children’s education on track, or tackle hunger, its effects have mattered to many of us. “Said Phil Schiller, Apple’s vice president of marketing.