MacBook M1 Mini-LED: Ming-Chi Kuo has revised its sales forecasts considerably

The Mac M1 turns analysts’ heads, and there’s probably something: the banks and initial tests of professional software are just explosive. The M1 is so disruptive that it is already moving the lines in certain key markets (such as Japan). Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is not immune to this upswing. The latter has largely revised its sales forecasts for future MacBook M1 Mini LEDs upwards.

The new forecasts are spectacular: Kuo estimates that the MacBook M1 Mini-LED will sell 10-12 million copies in 2021 (+ 350% in this segment!) And 25-28 million copies (+) 450% in 2022) ! Previous estimates were in ranges of 2-3 million units in 2021 and 4-5 million units in 2022, respectively. In other words, Kuo tells us that Apple could become the most major computer manufacturer in 2 years! Finally, Kuo announces that next year new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Apple Silicon will hit the market and that an even cheaper MacBook Air with a new design is in preparation.