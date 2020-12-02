This tool allows you to use synthetic photos to keep your identity online!

Profile photos have become indispensable on the Internet, on social networks, or even in applications for participating in a video conference. With them you can create a profile and indicate who is behind a surname or first name. Nowadays, people like journalists, government officials or even ordinary people use faces that do not belong to them on the internet to express themselves and to surf. Websites like ThisPersonDoesNotExist or Generative Photos provide royalty-free images of faces that are computer generated.

Anonymizer is a free tool that gives you a series of portraits that represent a person’s actual physical characteristics with one click. It is therefore possible to be represented online and to remain 100% anonymous. The tool was developed by the teams at Generated Photos, a tool that generates photos from artificial intelligence.

Anonymizer is a simple tool to learn. All you have to do is import a photo before it will automatically generate several similar photos that can be used for Uber, Gmail …

The idea is to remain anonymous on a large number of platforms while also giving an overview of what we look like!

Please note that Anonymizer does not store users’ personal data. The aim of the project is to show the usefulness of synthetic media. The images generated by the tool can thus be used in social networks, dating applications, etc.

However, despite the convenience of Anonymizer, there is also a deceptive side to it. For example, even if the person in the photo is brunette or blonde and has blue eyes, it isn’t really them. After meeting in real life, some may feel disappointed or betrayed for imagining meeting someone who is not the only thought.