Initially only 10,000 euros instead of 75 percent: companies complain about insufficient payments in November – the economy

Companies that hoped the so-called November aid would be paid out soon may be disappointed. As promised by the federal government, the first payments were made last Friday. However, 75 percent of sales in the same month last year did not end up in the accounts; November support is inextricably linked to this number in public.

Instead, the companies affected by the partial lock-up initially received only an advance of up to EUR 10,000, the self-employed EUR 5,000. For some companies, this amount does not even cover the November rent.

Self-government, telematics, Morbi-RSA: briefing on health and e-health. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

“People are afraid,” said a tax adviser who does not want to be named, Tagesspiegel. Many companies could not use it to pay their employees in November, because even if they applied for short-term work benefits, salaries must first be increased.

“If you asked for six-figure amounts and then find 10,000 euros, you can imagine the mood,” said the tax advisor. It has been announced from the beginning that it will only start with payments to the account. It was not clear that the rest of the money would not come until next year and caused great resentment among the companies.

November support in January

But that’s exactly how it could have happened. It is becoming increasingly clear that the federal government is struggling with coronary aid. Whether support can flow this year is uncertain, as Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) had to admit at a conference with his rural counterparts.

The federal government does not rule out the possibility that payments on account will remain in 2020. In government circles, it is quite possible that the November aid will be paid in January. And that should last until December in December. Trade associations have loudly complained about delays and pointed to the urgent need for liquidity in many companies.

The Ministry of Economy (BMWi) points out that advance payments at the beginning of the disbursement phase were referred to from the beginning. “All announcements were implemented in exactly the same way.” We worked hard on it and kept our word, ”says Altmaiers.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

As of 2 December, a total of 85,343 applications for November support had been received. According to the Ministry, 26,583 are direct requests from the self-employed and 58,760 are requests from third parties, such as tax advisers. BMWi states that advance payments have already been launched for almost 90 percent of direct requests from the self-employed. In the case of applications submitted through tax advisors, almost 75 percent of them paid a deposit. These figures are considered here as proof that “money is paid out quickly and unbureaucratically”.

According to BMF, it only depends on the technology

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF), the timing of the payment of all money depends solely on technology. “The designated IT service provider is currently carrying out appropriate programming work under the appropriate time pressure for a special application approval process in federal approval authorities,” said a spokesman for Tagesspiegel.

Two with a bazooka: Olaf Scholz, Minister of Finance (SPD, left), and Peter Altmaier (Minister of Economy, CDU) John MACDOUGALL / AFP

However, it is not just the technology that is causing the problems, there are also legal obstacles. The federal government is negotiating with the EU commission to approve state aid. There is still potential for conflict, especially over higher amounts for companies. Only support of up to one million euros is completely problem-free – government support already provided in spring and summer is included. This means that medium and large companies can reach this limit quickly. However, there is still no consent for payments in excess of four million. In the meantime, the government is working on a support scheme for everything.

“It doesn’t always work well”

Scholz plans to help around 15 billion euros in November. In December, the lock-in is likely to bring in around € 4.5 billion a week. Brussels also calls for support in these dimensions. The European Commission ensures that state aid does not distort competition in the European internal market. In the pandemic, the Brussels office was still generous with permission – and therefore does not see itself as the cause of the delay. According to the “Handelsblatt”, the Minister of Finance Scholz originally postponed references to possible problems under the State Aid Act during internal consultations.

Berlin Mayor Michael Müller also admitted weaknesses in corona aid. “We are desperately trying to organize it and I admit that it may not always work well,” he told RBB. Schleswig-Holstein’s Minister of Economy, Bernd Buchholz (FDP), spoke of a “disaster” given the uncertainty surrounding EU approval.

In the federal government, the accusation is played directly and points out that one is responsible for processing the advances, but everything else goes through the states. That is why impatience is growing in the grand coalition. “The EU stubbornly applies a subsidy system that is designed for good weather,” CSU Secretary General Markus Blume told Handelsblatt. “We now have absolute times for exceptions, so we need practical exceptions.” Altmaier and Scholz continue to assume that aid can be paid out smoothly. Only if – that’s the question.