Acapulco (Apple TV +): Apple orders new comedy series

Apple just announced the production of a new comedy series called Acapulco, which of course is destined for the Apple TV + SVoD service. The series will consist of short episodes (half an hour) and will play the Latin American Eugenio Derbez. Two showrunners are in charge of Acapulco, Austin Winsberg and Chris Harris, and three screenwriters are in charge of the synopsis, Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Production is handled by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios and The Tannenbaum Company. The list of executive producers alone fills a directory as we find actors Eugenio Derbez, Ben Odell, Eric and Kim Tattenbaum, Austin Winsberg, Jason Shuman, Eduardo Cisneros and Chris Harris (Phew!).

Eugenio Derbez

Acapulco shows the difficulties of a man (Eugenio Derbez) who works in a vacation club in Mexico City. The newly hired employee will quickly realize that the reality on site is far from what he imagined. Eugenio Derbez plays the same employee, but a few decades after his Mexican “experience”. The series takes place in 1984 and the facts are told from the perspective of Eugenio Derbez, who plays the role of the “contemporary” narrator. The Acapulco series has no shooting date (let alone broadcast).