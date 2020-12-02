Apple returns to the top of the cellular market in the fourth quarter of 2020

Apple suffered a little in the third quarter of 2020. IPhone sales declined during this period, though punished by the lack of the iPhone 12 in September (launch was postponed to October). This slump would have allowed Xiaomi to secure Apple third place in the cellular market and let the Californian step off the podium. In the third quarter, Apple’s iPhones would occupy 12.5% ​​of the Pdm, behind Xiaomi (13.2%), Huawei (13.4%) and Samsung (23.2%).

If Trendforce is to be believed, this ranking will change a lot in the fourth quarter. Returns in stores and on e-commerce websites suggest that Apple could sell around 74.1 million smartphones during the reporting period, which would allow the Californian to regain top spot in the cellular market, this time ahead of Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi . Despite the recovery in the last quarter (+ 20% in sales), the smartphone market as a whole would decline by around 11% in 2020 (i.e. 1.25 billion devices). Trendforce assumes that next year sales will rise again to 1.36 billion units sold (+ 9% over the course of the year).