Free Mobile: eSIM is now available

Free Mobile makes eSIM available to its customers. He was the last operator who has not yet offered it. At least for new customers it is now available.

When you subscribe to a package, Free Mobile offers the choice of the eSIM. Some phones are compatible with this built-in SIM card. Here is the list:

Apple iPhone XS (and newer models) Huawei P40 Huawei P40 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Samsung Galaxy S20 + 4G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Free Mobile charges 10 euros for the eSIM. This price was announced yesterday in the operator’s price brochure. It must be said that it is the same price for the other formats (Mini, Micro and Nano SIM).

With Free Mobile, existing customers cannot currently switch to an eSIM. But we can imagine that the transfer will soon be possible. There are no details on this issue.

As already mentioned, the eSIM is a SIM card integrated into its device. It could be a smartphone, a smartwatch, or something else. The configuration takes place directly at the device level in order to establish a connection to the operator’s network. This enables two lines (one line on the physical SIM card and another on the eSIM). Or to establish a cellular connection on Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch and other watches. With Free Mobile, however, eSIM does not seem to be possible on smartwatches yet.